Box Office: Spider-Man: Brand New Day defeats Avengers: Endgame to score the biggest Hollywood opening day of all time in India; Nets Rs. 60 Cr

Spider-Man: Brand New Day took home the record for the biggest opening day ever for a Hollywood film in India, grossing Rs. 72-73 crore / USD 7.50 million (Rs. 59-60 crore nett) approx. These figures exclude 3D surcharges, in line with the traditional box office reporting in India. Including 3D charges, the "real" gross stands at around Rs. 79-80 crore.

The film surpassed Avengers: Endgame, which had held the opening day record for the last seven years. This marks the sixth time since the original Spider-Man (2002) that a Spider-Man film has delivered the biggest Hollywood opening day in India. The web-slinger also featured in the two Avengers films that held the record, taking Spider-Man's tally to an incredible eight opening-day records. Before the rise of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Spider-Man was the biggest Hollywood IP in India, with the Avengers taking over that mantle. Later this year, Avengers: Doomsday is slated to release, which should aim to take the business to another level.

The business was well spread across India, be it South or North, unlike other films nowadays which are South-heavy. Most of the circuits did record or near-record business. Mysore and Kerala saw new records by big margins, while several of the Hindi circuits hit the record, including East Punjab, Bihar, Odisha and Assam. Delhi-UP is looking close and could be a record. Tamil Nadu missed the record due to a release issue with the holdover, Jana Nayagan, holding on to many of the high-collecting screens. The two biggest circuits, Mumbai and AP/Nizam, fell short of record figures, with Mumbai finishing behind Avengers: Endgame and AP/Nizam trailing Avatar: The Way of Water by a significant margin.

The film has huge advances for the weekend and is poised for a record weekend. There will be a drop in business today, which is normal, and then on Saturday the business should be back to opening day level, perhaps even higher. The four-day extended weekend is expected to be around Rs. 275 crore (Rs. 225 crore nett). That will be leaps and bounds over the Rs. 192 crore 3-day weekend of Avengers: Endgame. From there, the film could aim for the all-time lifetime record, currently held by Avatar: The Way of Water at Rs. 465 crore (Rs. 381 crore nett).

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