Box Office: Spiderman: Brand New Day headed to score record advances in India; Tom Holland starrer 3.15 lakh tickets in National Chains already

Spider-Man: Brand New Day continues to record phenomenal sales at the Indian box office. As of 10 PM (July 27), the Tom Holland starrer sold around 3.15 lakh tickets in the top two national chains, PVR Inox and Cinepolis, for the opening day. Of this, around 2.53 lakh tickets were recorded at PVR Inox, while 62,000 admissions were registered at Cinepolis.

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The PIC sales for the opening day are in line with Rs. 15 crore. The figure can reach Rs. 25 crore before the first show begins. The opening day PIC ticket sales are expected to go over the 5 lakh ticket mark, which is an insane figure. That said, the movie has already recorded the second-biggest advance sales for a Hollywood film in India. It is trailing only Avengers: Endgame. The final advance is projected to be well over Rs. 75 crore, likely ending up in the Rs. 80–85 crore range for the opening weekend.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set for a BUMPER opening coming Thursday. Crossing the Rs. 50 crore nett mark on the first day is becoming increasingly likely. Whether it will surpass the opening-day record of Avengers: Endgame remains to be seen, but it is now a genuine possibility. It has been a rough couple of years for the MCU and Hollywood in general at the Indian box office, but things appear to be turning around this time.

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Disclaimer: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance booking trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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