Box Office: Street Fighter wraps up opening week at Rs 7.50 crore in India, needs better trends ahead

Hollywood martial arts film Street Fighter is witnessing a decent run in India. Released on October 16, the live-action film grossed Rs. 7.50 crore at the Indian box office in its first week. Despite the presence of Vidyut Jammwal, who was visible in marketing assets, the film scored less than a similar film, i.e., Mortal Kombat 2, in India so far.

That said, the movie couldn't generate much curiosity among the Indian audiences. Had the film received a superlative word-of-mouth, it would have performed slightly better at the box office. Directed by Kitao Sakurai, Street Fighter should aim for good growth in the second week in order to have a chance in India.

Box Office Collections of Street Fighter in India are as follows:

Week Box Office Week 1 Rs. 7.50 crore Total Rs. 7.50 crore

More about Street Fighter

Street Fighter follows Ryu and Ken Masters, two skilled martial artists whose friendship is strained after a tragic incident involving their mentor, Gouken. Six years later, they are drawn into the second World Warrior tournament, organised by the ruthless dictator M. Bison, while undercover agent Chun-Li seeks revenge for her father's demise.

As the tournament unfolds, Ryu and Ken face dangerous opponents and confront their own personal conflicts. Now, Ryu must battle his inner darkness to protect those around him, which tests the limits of his fighting abilities and brotherhood with Ken.

Apart from Noah Centineo and Andrew Koji, the film features Callina Liang, Roman Reigns (Joe Anoa'i), David Dastmalchian, Cody Rhodes, Andrew Schulz, Eric André, Vidyut Jammwal, Orville Peck, Don Lee, 50 Cent , and more in key roles.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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