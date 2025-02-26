Box Office Telugu: Sundeep Kishan’s Mazaka opens STRONG with positive Word-Of-Mouth!

Sundeep Kishan’s latest film, his 30th film to be more precise, Mazaka, is off to a promising start at the box office, fueled by positive word-of-mouth from early premieres last night. The film has hit the marquee today (Feb 26). Despite having a limited number of premieres in select cities, the film has generated a strong buzz, setting the stage for a massive opening in the Telugu states.

Now, the key factor in bringing up huge numbers will be the strong walk-ins for the noon shows, which could push the film to a solid first-day total. With favourable reviews pouring in from audience on the social media and a holiday advantage on its side, Mazaka is expected to gain further momentum throughout the weekend.

A Power-Packed Cast Elevates Mazaka

The film features Sundeep Kishan in an entertaining, energetic role, reminding fans of his earlier crowd-pleasers like Venkatadri Express and Ooru Peru Bhairavakona. Known for his effortless comic timing and impressive screen presence, he delivers yet another entertaining performance that keeps the audience engaged, though there is a mixed response to the usual story track.

Alongside him, beautiful Hyderabad heroine Ritu Varma, who enjoys a solid fanbase thanks to her work in films like Pelli Choopulu and Tuck Jagadish, adds charm and depth to the film. A major talking point of Mazaka is the return of Anshu Ambani, the actress known for her performances in early 2000s Telugu hits like Manmadhudu. And then, veteran actor Rao Ramesh, known for his impeccable comedic skills, delivers a standout performance in Mazaka. His witty one-liners and perfectly timed humor have left audiences in splits, especially in the first half of the film. They say that he's almost another hero in the film, carrying the story and comedy on his shoulders.

The Interval Block— A Comedy of Errors

If there’s one scene that everyone is talking about, it’s the interval sequence. Designed as a messy yet brilliantly timed comedy of errors, this segment has reportedly brought the house down in theaters giving major paisa-vasool moment for moviegoers.

Can Mazaka Convert Positive Buzz into Box Office Success?

With good occupancies from morning shows, Mazaka is expected to register strong Day-1 collections if the momentum continues. The combination of positive reviews, a festive atmosphere on Maha Shivaratri, and strong word-of-mouth should help the film attract even bigger crowds for evening and night shows. Stay connected to Pinkvilla.com for more box office updates on Mazaka.