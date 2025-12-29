Box Office: Thalapathy Vijay's last film Jana Neta plans proper multiplex release in Hindi unlike Leo and The GOAT

Thalapathy Vijay officially announced his retirement from cinema in a recent event. His last film, Jana Nayagan, is releasing in Hindi dubbed audio as Jana Neta. The political action drama, directed by H Vinoth, will have a grand release on January 9, 2026, coinciding with the Pongal/Sankranthi festival. Unlike the earlier Thalapathy Vijay movies, Jana Neta will have a well-structured release in the North India belt.

Reportedly, Jana Neta will have a proper release in all the multiplex chains in Hindi markets. The North India distribution rights are bagged by Zee Studios. In a recent poster shared by the officials, Jana Neta is announced to have a release in PVR Inox, Cinepolis, Miraj Cinemas, Rajhans Multiplex, Mukta Cinemas, Movietime Cinemas, Wave Cinemas, and others.

Earlier, Leo and The Greatest Of All Time were released in Hindi but only on single screens. These movies didn't follow the 8-week OTT window clause, which is why they were denied release in multiplex chains across the Hindi circuit. This move significantly affected their box office potential by around 20 to 30 per cent in the Hindi markets. For the record, Leo had netted Rs. 30 crore while The GOAT collected around Rs. 20 crore net in Hindi. Had these movies been released in multiple chains as well, they would have easily collected nearly Rs. 40-50 crore, if not more.

Nevertheless, Jana Neta will ensure a grand showcasing in the North Indian markets, which is a positive sign considering the business perspective. It now has the potential to even top the lifetime collections of The GOAT and Leo in Hindi and set a new high. As per Pinkvilla Predicts, Jana Neta will have an opening of Rs. 1.5 crore to Rs. 3 crore, depending on its current buzz in the North belt. Let's wait for the trailer to drop to see whether the opening range goes up or not.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

