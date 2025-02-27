Box Office: Thandel prepares to emerge triumphant on OTT after winning theatrical run

Naga Chaitanya’s much-awaited comeback film Thandel has officially wrapped up its theatrical run, ending on a strong note with a terrific worldwide gross in its 20 days of run at the box office. This makes it not only Chay’s career-best grosser but also a much-needed blockbuster for the talented actor, who had been waiting for a solid hit after a string of underwhelming releases.

With huge profits coming from the box office collections alone, Thandel stands as a super hit, boosting Chaitanya’s credibility as a bankable star with a massive fan following. Adding to the celebrations, Geetha Arts, the producer of the film, who reaped good profits from the film hosted a grand success party for distributors and other stakeholders, making it clear that Thandel was not only a critical success but also a commercial winner.

In fact, Thandel's story struck a chord with audiences, revolving around Raju, a fisherman, and Satya, his love interest. While Chay and talented Sai Pallavi spearheaded these characters, their romance faces a brutal twist when Raju, despite Satya’s warnings, ventures into the sea and accidentally drifts into Pakistani waters, resulting in his imprisonment in the enemy country. What follows is a moving tale of love, separation, and courage, as the couple battles all odds to reunite. The on-screen chemistry between Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi, a pairing that had previously worked wonders in Love Story has amazed again. Their performances, combined with the emotional depth of the narrative, made Thandel a memorable theatrical experience.

Thandel’s OTT Release Locked!

With positive word-of-mouth and strong box office numbers, the film cemented itself as one of the biggest hits for Chaitanya, not only in recent times but in his total career. With the successful completion of its theatrical run, Netflix, which has officially acquired the streaming rights has decided to premiere Thandel on March 7. This gives fans a perfect chance to relive the magic of Thandel again, this time from the comfort of their homes.

After a long dry spell for the whole Akkineni family, including both Nagarjuna and Akhil, the blockbuster success of Thandel comes as a breath of fresh air — and now, we have to see the kind of streaming minutes and records it will create on Netflix.