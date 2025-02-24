Box Office: Top 5 Grossers at US box office 21-23rd Feb; Captain America 4 Leads the Weekend

The US Box Office is currently experiencing a rush at the box office with a lot of movies being attracted by the holiday period i.e. the Valentine’s week which has recently passed. In the weekend that has passed post Valentine's week i.e. 21st to 23rd February, many of those films have crashed at the US Box Office while some are still crushing it. Lets take a look at the box office performance of this weekend.

1. Captain America: Brave New World

Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Brave New World released on 14 February at the box office. In its second weekend, the Anthony Mackie starrer has grossed USD 28 Million at the US box office. Even though the film has not performed up to the expectations, it is still trying to keep a hold at the box office post its first week with the franchise factor driving its box office run.

2. The Monkey

The Monkey, a horror comedy starring Theo James, Tatiana Maslany, Christian Convery, Colin O'Brien and others, was released officially on 21 February. The film has begun its run with good reviews from the critics, and has collected USD 14 Million at the US Box Office. Remarkably, the film has overcome its production cost of USD 10-11 Million and is expected to be a box office success.

3. Paddington in Peru

Paddington In Peru is an animated adventure comedy released at the US Box Office on the 14th of February. It is the third installment of the Paddington film series after its November 2024 release in the UK. The film is running on the box office fueled with highly positive reviews and collected USD 6.5 Million at the US Box Office.

Advertisement

4. Dog Man

Dog Man is an animated action comedy film released officially in the United States on 31 January, 2025. The film has completed more than 3 weeks of its release and is still showing a well enough performance. It has collected USD 5.9 Million at the US box office and has already covered its budget of USD 40 Million.

5. Ne Zha 2

The Chinese blockbuster Ne Zha 2 was released in the United States on 14 February. This 3D animated action fantasy film directed by Zhao Ji. Its release at the US Box Office has also proven to show a well enough box office run. The film has collected USD 3 Million in the last weekend.

Top US Grossers (21st to 23rd February)

Rank Movie US Box Office (21st to 23rd Feb) 1 Captain America: Brave New World $28M 2 The Monkey $14M 3 Paddington in Peru $6.5M 4 Dog Man $5.9M 5 Ne Zha 2 $3M

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.