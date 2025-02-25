Box Office Trends: Dhanush’s NEEK continues its DECENT run

Superstar Dhanush’s third directorial venture, Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam (NEEK), is maintaining a decent pace at the Tamil Nadu box office. After a promising opening weekend, the film has continued to perform steadily on weekdays, drawing the interest of Gen Z audiences who enjoy rom-coms with a mix of emotions and humor. While not a record-breaking success, NEEK has managed to find a consistent audience, sustaining a moderate run at the box office.

The film, which opened to fairly positive reviews, has collected ₹5.2 crore in its first four days. Given its steady trend, Tuesday’s numbers are expected to be on par with Monday, indicating a stable hold. While NEEK may not be on the path to becoming a major blockbuster, its reasonable reception and consistent footfalls suggest it has found a niche among viewers who appreciate its storytelling and GV Prakash’s soothing music.

As his third directorial outing, NEEK once again highlights Dhanush’s ability to blend emotion, drama, and realism in a way that connects with younger moviegoers. The film takes a departure from mainstream commercial cinema, leaning towards a more grounded and character-driven narrative. His direction has received mixed to positive responses, with many appreciating the engaging screenplay and subtle depth in storytelling.

GV Prakash’s soundtrack, including the hit Golden Sparrow song featuring Priyanka Arul Mohan in a guest appearance, has contributed to the film’s appeal. The performances by the main cast—including Pavish, Matthew Thomas, Anikha Surendran, and Priya Prakash Varrier—have also been noted as one of the highlights, with their portrayals adding depth to this emotionally layered comic drama.

With steady numbers and limited competition in Tamil Nadu apart from Pradeep Ranganathan's Dragon, which is approaching the ₹100 crore mark, Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam has room to sustain its momentum. Its performance in the coming days will determine whether it can hold firm as a moderate success at the box office.