Box Office Trends: Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar The Revenge looks to score another Rs. 70 Cr plus day on its day two

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is looking to collect over Rs. 70 crore nett on its second day as well at the Indian box office. Subject to late-night shows, it could end somewhere around Rs. 70-72 crore nett. That marks a drop of less than 10 per cent from its Thursday opening day, closer to 5 per cent. Typically, after a big opening, films are expected to ease off. Here, that hasn’t happened because Thursday wasn’t that boosted by first-day viewer demand, which was actually consumed by previews. The film is also benefiting from the big Eid holiday tomorrow, helping the evening and night shows today.

The drop has mainly come in Maharashtra, where it was a holiday yesterday. The drop here will be around 20 per cent, while everywhere else will either stay on par with the opening day or have a minor drop. Delhi-NCR is seeing a jump from the opening day, aided by the Eid holiday tomorrow. South India continues to be a standout performer, none better than Mysore, where it is pure mayhem. There will be hardly any drop from the holiday opening day, with the film already crossing Rs. 20 crore nett.

The total box office collection for the Ranveer Singh starrer will be around Rs. 185 crore nett after two days in release. There will be a surge in collections tomorrow with a big holiday for Eid, which will see the smaller centres getting on board as well, and then there is Sunday. The four-day extended weekend is well on course for Rs. 350 crore nett.

The next two days will see the film setting new benchmarks for Hindi cinema. The first two days have been record-breaking, sure… but the capacity is huge, and there is space to go higher. The next two days will see the film making use of that capacity. Hitting Rs. 80 crore nett should be easy enough; the target will be to hit Rs. 90 crore nett, possibly more.

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