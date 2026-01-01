Box Office: Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri DROPS on New Year; Kartik Aaryan & Ananya Panday starrer nets Rs 32 crore in first week

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri is estimated to collect around Rs. 1.30 crore on its Day 8. The movie saw a 15 per cent drop today, despite the New Year holiday. The drop is probably due to the reduced showcasing this weekend, because of Ikkis’ release.

The movie wrapped its extended opening week of 8 days at Rs. 31.75 crore net at the Indian box office. However, there is nothing rational to analyse. One must note that these are numbers, not collections, as external factors significantly inflated advance sales for the opening weekend. The real figures would be much lower.

The movie has been running a Buy-One-Get-One offer since Monday, which is expected to continue. The Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday film turned out to be a box-office flop. The Christmas movie couldn't impress the audience on the content front, as reflected in its box office run.

Directed by Sameer Vidwans, the quirky rom-com suffered greatly from its average word-of-mouth. The blockbuster wave of Dhurandhar also affected its box office potential. Other than that, the genre itself is struggling to find an audience in the post-pandemic era. The biggest grosser among rom-coms in recent years has been Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, which also underperformed.

Day-wise box office numbers of Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 8.50 crore 2 Rs. 5.75 crore 3 Rs. 6.00 crore 4 Rs. 6.00 crore 5 Rs. 1.35 crore 6 Rs. 1.35 crore 7 Rs. 1.50 crore 8 Rs. 1.30 crore (est.) TOTAL Rs. 31.75 crore

Disclaimer: The box office numbers are compiled from various sources and our research. The numbers can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

