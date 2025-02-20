Box Office: Unni Mukundan eyes ANOTHER blockbuster after Marco with Get Set Baby

Unni Mukundan has recently delivered a big blockbuster with Marco and won all the limelight. The Malayalam actor is now ready with his next venture, titled Get Set Baby. Here's discussing whether the actor can repeat the super success of Marco with his next entertainer.

Co-starring Nikhila Vimal, Chemban Vinod Jose, Shyam Mohan and others in pivotal roles, Get Set Baby is a comedy drama. The movie has a significant buzz among the audience and is expected to fare well at the box office. However, it will have to meet the expectations of the masses to bag a successful theatrical run.

If the movie manages to entertain the audience, it has the potential to emerge as the third successful venture for Unni Mukundan in a row. For the unversed, his last two releases, Garudan and Marco, were commercially profitable ventures for the stakeholders.

Talking about Marco, it smashed over Rs 104 crore gross at the worldwide box office and became the highest grossing movie of Unni Mukundan's career. Touted to be the most violent movie in Indian cinema, Marco found its audience even outside state borders. The movie grossed over Rs 16.50 crore in the North Indian belt, where it opened with just Rs 1 lakh.

Repeating the super success of Marco will not be an easy task for Get Set Baby, as the comedy drama might not attract a large spectrum of viewers outside its borders. However, it will see a good opening in its home state. If it manages to bag a CLEAN HIT verdict, it will be the second success for the Malayalam film industry this year, after Rekhachithram.

Get Set Baby in cinemas

Get Set Baby is releasing in cinemas tomorrow. It will be interesting to see how it fares at the box office.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.