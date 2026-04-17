Box Office: Vaazha 2 records FASTEST Rs 100 crore club entry in Kerala, joins Thudarum and Lokah Chapter One Chandra

Malayalam blockbuster film Vaazha 2: Biopic of a Billion Bros. continues to shake the box office with its terrific run. The coming-of-age comedy drama added Rs. 4.25 crore to the tally on its second Thursday, closing its second week at Rs. 42.55 crore gross at the Kerala box office.

Allied to its extended first week of Rs. 57.20 crore, the 15-day cume of Vaazha 2 now stands at Rs. 99.75 crore gross in Kerala. As you are reading, the Malayalam movie has already crossed the Rs. 100 crore mark in its home turf, becoming the third film of all time to achieve this huge feat.

The movie, starring a bunch of newcomers, joined Mohanlal's Thudarum and Kalyani Priyadarshan's Lokah Chapter One- Chandra in this elite box office club. It also emerged as the fastest Malayalam film to mark its entry in the three-digit club. For the record, Vaazha 2 entered the Rs 100 crore club in just 15/16 days. Thudarum had achieved this feat in 19 days, while Lokah had taken around 24 days.

Day-Wise Box Office Collections of Vaazha 2: Biopic of a Billion Bros. in Kerala are as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 5.20 crore 2 Rs. 5.75 crore 3 Rs. 7.25 crore 4 Rs. 8.30 crore 5 Rs. 7.40 crore 6 Rs. 7.30 crore 7 Rs. 7.50 crore 8 Rs. 8.50 crore 9 Rs. 6.75 crore 10 Rs. 7.60 crore 11 Rs. 8.35 crore 12 Rs. 5.50 crore 13 Rs. 5.00 crore 14 Rs. 5.10 crore 15 Rs. 4.25 crore (est.) Total Rs. 99.75 crore

For the unversed, Vaazha 2: Biopic of a Billion Bros stars Hashir, Alan Bin Siraj, Ajin Joy, and Vinayak in the leading roles. The movie is helmed by Savin Sa, while Vipin Das served as the writer. The third installment of the much-loved franchise has already been announced.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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