Box Office: Vaazha 2 scripts history, emerges BIGGEST GROSSER in Kerala beating Lokah Chapter One Chandra in 25 days

Vaazha 2: Biopic of a Billion Bros. starring a bunch of newcomers, wrote history at the box office. The coming-of-age comedy drama emerged as the highest-grossing Malayalam film at the Kerala box office, beating the lifetime cume of Lokah Chapter One: Chandra, which grossed Rs. 121.90 crore in its full run.

It fetched around Rs. 1.90 crore on Day 25, bringing the total cume to Rs. 122.75 crore at the Kerala box office. Directed by Savin Da, Vaazha 2 will keep on gaining traction in the coming days as well. It is expected to wind up its 4th week around 127 crore or so. From there, it can add another Rs. 10 to 15 crore to the tally, which will bring its final theatrical cume to Rs. 140 crore gross or so.

Globally, Vaazha 2 is looking to wrap up its box office journey around Rs. 250 crore gross at the Kerala box office.

Day-Wise Box Office Collections of Vaazha 2: Biopic of a Billion Bros. in Kerala are as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 5.20 crore 2 Rs. 5.75 crore 3 Rs. 7.25 crore 4 Rs. 8.30 crore 5 Rs. 7.40 crore 6 Rs. 7.30 crore 7 Rs. 7.50 crore 8 Rs. 8.50 crore 9 Rs. 6.75 crore 10 Rs. 7.60 crore 11 Rs. 8.35 crore 12 Rs. 5.50 crore 13 Rs. 5.00 crore 14 Rs. 5.10 crore 15 Rs. 4.25 crore 16 Rs. 3.35 crore 17 Rs. 3.50 crore 18 Rs. 4.40 crore 19 Rs. 2.25 crore 20 Rs. 1.90 crore 21 Rs. 1.60 crore 22 Rs. 1.35 crore 23 Rs. 1.25 crore 24 Rs. 1.50 crore 25 Rs. 1.90 crore (est.) Total Rs. 122.75 crore

For the unversed, Vaazha 2 stars Hashir, Alan Bin Siraj, Ajin Joy, and Vinayak in the leading roles. The movie is helmed by Savin Sa, while Vipin Das served as the writer. The third instalment of the much-loved franchise has already been announced.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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