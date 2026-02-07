Box Office: Vadh 2 takes a reasonable start, Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain remains low on Day 1

This week's two Hindi releases, Vadh 2 and Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain, have collectively taken a start of under Rs. 1 crore. Vadh 2, starring Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta, recorded a low opening day of Rs. 45-50 lakh nett approx. at the Indian box office. It is a low number, but for a film like this, even this comes as a surprise and can be termed a decent start. For the record, the original film collected this much in its full run of a week, so this is a big growth.

The film did have a Buy One Get One Free offer, which would have helped with collections, but you still need to have that one as an audience for the second to be free.

Those who watched seem to have liked it a lot, as per the initial reception. The rating on the ticket booking portal BookMyShow is around 9.4/10, which is very high. As such, some growth in business over the weekend can be expected and depending on how big the growth is, it could get a run and might even emerge as a success.​

Another new release, Bhabhi Ji Ghar Pe Hain, collected around Rs. 20-25 lakh nett. The film is based on a television IP of the same name, which seems to have some following, but that hasn't translated into footfalls. The initial reception seems pretty average, which doesn't give it much of a chance. Had the movie received a positive response, things could have been a bit better.

​Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Mayasabha Opening Week Box Office Collections: Rahi Anil Barve and Jaaved Jaferi's film is a WASH OUT, collects just Rs 55 lakh in 7 days