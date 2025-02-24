Box Office: Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna's Chhaava sells MAMMOTH 8 million tickets on BookMyShow at the end of 1st Monday

The unprecedented blockbuster from Maddock Films, starring Vicky Kaushal, is a box-office phenomenon in the country right now. It's exciting to see a film create such a massive buzz and defy the initial negativity to achieve such remarkable success. From postponing the release dates to a February month release, nothing stopped this film, to be precise.

Ever since BookMyShow ticket sales started getting made available publicly, it’s been talked about among netizens. So let’s look into statistics.

By the end of the second weekend, Chhaava sold 7.57M tickets on the BookMyShow platform. It’s in the sixth position when all languages are taken into consideration. The pan-Indian blockbuster from Allu Arjun leads the line with a staggering 15.26M tickets. Jawan and Animal are the other Hindi films above Chhaava.

Top Hindi films BMS Sales after the Second Weekend :

Shahrukh Khan’s Jawan tops the list, followed by Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal, and then comes Chhaava.

- Jawan: 9.12M

- Animal: 7.97M

- Chhaava: 7.57M

- Stree 2: 7.47M

- Gadar 2: 6.75M

Top BMS (all films) sales after the second weekend :

When we take all films into account, as we said before, Pushpa 2 leads the list. Chhaava is just behind Superstar Rajinikanth's Jailer, which sold around 7.69M tickets. Interestingly, Jailer and Leo are the only Tamil films on this list.

1. Pushpa 2: 15.26M

2. Kalki 2898 AD: 10.34M

3. Jawan: 9.12M

4. Animal: 7.97M

5. Jailer: 7.69M

6. Chhaava: 7.57M

7. Stree 2: 7.47M

8. Gadar 2: 6.75M

9. Leo: 6.64M

10. Salaar: 6.32M

Let's check the Day 11 BookMyShow trend for Chaava:

On Day 11 (6-7 PM), BMS sales were 21,840 tickets; Day 10 at the same time sold 21,910 tickets. This shows the strong Monday trend for the film.

By the end of Day 11, Monday, Chhaava is on course to sell over 8 million tickets on BMS. Chhaava truly seems to be the talk of the town; it looks like an open playground for this Vicky Kaushal starrer till the arrival of Salman Khan's Sikandar for Eid. A big money spinner for Maddock films after Stree 2.