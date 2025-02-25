Box Office: Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava grosses USD 8.5M in 12 Days At overseas box office

Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava released in theatres on February 14, 2025 and since then, the film is causing havoc across theatres all over India and a considerable one in the overseas territories too. Though the film is highly successful in finding its audience in India, it has shown a well enough but not a surprising figure on its overseas box office too.

On its day 12, the Vicky Kaushal starrer has taken its overseas box office numbers to USD 8.5 Million. This is a good response not compared to the Indian box office numbers but judging by the fact that the film holds its majority audience in India only. Continuing with the same trend, the film can see its total overseas box office collection ending at nearly USD 12 - 13 Million, taking into account its box office clash with the marvelous giant Captain America: Brave New World at the worldwide box office.

Just around the Valentine’s period i.e. the release of Chhaava, a lot of films, mostly being midsize releases, have taken over the box office in different overseas territories, primarily the United States and United Kingdom. Among Indian releases, there is certainly no big competition anywhere around the film’s release until John Abraham’s The Diplomat, which is far away, and Salman Khan’s Sikandar, even further away from its release.

The worldwide gross of Chhaava has crossed Rs 450 crores at the box office. With the same exceptionally positive trend continuing at both the Indian box office and overseas, Chhaava would be looking towards a worldwide gross of over Rs 700 crores concluding its blockbuster run. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question