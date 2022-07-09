Box Office: Vidyut Jammwal led Khuda Haafiz 2 opens to a low Rs. 1.50 cr; JugJugg Jeeyo remains steady

This Friday saw the release of Vidyut Jammwal starrer Khuda Haafiz 2: Agni Pariksha, which is the sequel of the much acclaimed action-thriller Khuda Haafiz. While the first part of Khuda Haafiz saw a direct to digital release, the second part opted for a theatrical route. The Faruk Kabir directorial opened poorly at the box office. Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani led JugJugg Jeeyo, which entered its third week at the box office, held well and is all set to grow over the weekend, to close in at the Rs. 80 cr nett mark, a reasonable result for a family drama with the backdrop of divorce.

Khuda Haafiz 2: Agni Pariksha earned around Rs. 1.50 – 1.60 cr nett on the first day at the box office. The film was a sequel to a much acclaimed film and was mounted on a grander scale to match the predecessor. Mass films generally don’t grow on Saturday but a film like Khuda Haafiz 2 can because the start is low and the film is more of a thriller, which finds patronage even in multiplexes. The films post-Covid are seeing an extreme response and this film is on the wrong end of the spectrum. Hollywood biggie Thor: Love And Thunder on the other hand has opened to very good numbers and it is a cause of concern that import films are performing better than the local ones.

JugJugg Jeeyo has dropped by only 10 percent on third Friday vis-à-vis second Thursday and has added Rs. 80 – 85 lakh to its tally. The drop is mainly because of screen sharing, since the occupancy per screen has been better than yesterday. The film shall observe growth over the next couple of days but what would be interesting to see is the percentage of growth of the film. The film stands as the fourth highest Indian grosser of the year as of now. The 15 day total stands at around Rs. 72.55 cr and the film is an AVERAGE grosser at the box office.

