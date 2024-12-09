Box Office: Vivek Oberoi Hit Flop Movie List
We have curated a list of Vivek Oberoi's hits and flops over the years. He is best known for movies like PM Narendra Modi, Omkara, and more.
Born to Suresh Oberoi, Vivek Oberoi is one of the talented actors in the Indian cinema. He has contributed to various industries in our nation, primarily in Hindi along with Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. Vivek was last seen in Rohit Shetty's TV series, Indian Police Force earlier this year. Let's take a look at his filmography over the years.
Vivek Oberoi Hits & Misses In His Career
Vivek Oberoi started his career with Ram Gopal Varma's Company in 2002. His illustrious career in Indian cinema is full of ups and downs. Some of successful movies include Saathiya, Masti, Grand Masti, Krrish 3, and others. Films that tanked at the box office are Kyun! Ho Gaya Na..., Dum, Omkara, PM Narendra Modi, and more.
SAATHIYA
Directed by Shaad Ali, Saathiya featured Vivek Oberoi and Rani Mukerji in the lead roles. Vivek played Aditya Sehgal and Rani was cast as Suhani Sharma. Released in 2002, the romantic drama film emerged as a hit.
KYUN! HO GAYA NA...
Released in 2004, Kyun! Ho Gaya Na...starred Vivek Oberoi with Aishwarya Rai as leads. While Vivek played Arjun Khanna, Aishwarya was cast as Diya Malhotra. The romantic film tanked at the box office.
OMKARA
Omkara starred Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Vivek Oberoi, Saif Ali Khan, Bipasha Basu, Konkona Sen Sharma. The 2006 flop film was a Hindi adaptation of William Shakespeare's tragedy play, Othello. Vivek was cast as Kesu Firangi.
PM NARENDRA MODI
Based on the life of India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, PM Narendra Modi featured Vivek Oberoi in the titular role. Released in 2019, the biographical film emerged as a flop.
Verdicts Of Vivek Oberoi's Films Over The Years
|Movies
|Verdict
|Company
|Average
|Road
|Below Average
|Saathiya
|Hit
|Dum
|Flop
|Darna Mana Hai
|Flop
|Yuva
|Below Average
|Kyun! Ho Gaya Na...
|Flop
|Masti
|Hit
|Kaal
|Average
|Kisna: The Warrior Poet
|Disaster
|Home Delivery: Aapko... Ghar Tak
|Disaster
|Pyare Mohan
|Flop
|Omkara
|Flop
|Naksha
|Disaster
|Shootout at Lokhandwala
|Semi Hit
|Fool n Final
|Flop
|Mission Istaanbul
|Disaster
|Kurbaan
|Flop
|Prince
|Flop
|Rakta Charitra I
|Flop
|Rakta Charitra II
|Disaster
|Kismet Love Paisa Dilli
|Disaster
|Zila Ghaziabad
|Flop
|Jayantabhai Ki Luv Story
|Disaster
|Grand Masti
|Super Hit
|Krrish 3
|Blockbuster
|Great Grand Masti
|Disaster
|Bank Chor
|Flop
|Vivegam
|Flop
|Vinaya Vidheya Rama
|Flop
|PM Narendra Modi
|Flop
|Lucifer
|Blockbuster
|Rustum
|Super-Hit
|Kaduva
|Super-Hit
|Khudiram Bose
|Flop
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
ALSO READ: Did you know Vivek Oberoi walked out of his father’s film that could’ve launched him and then struggled for 18 months?