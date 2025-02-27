Box Office Weekend Trends 28 February - 2 March: Captain America 4 to continue a low trending

Presently at the US box office, Captain America: Brave New World and The Monkey are two Hollywood films leading as the top grossers. A new release, Last Breath, would be joining them. As this new survival thriller embarks on its run, let’s see how these three would fare at the box office this upcoming weekend of 28 February - 2 March.

1. Captain America: Brave New World

Marvel’s Captain America: Brave New World will be entering the 3rd week of its run at the US box office. From its release till date, Captain America 4 has been heavily affected by mixed reviews with a poor pre-release hype. The Anthony Mackie starrer is expected to step into its 3rd week with a collection of USD 10 Million- USD 14 Million at the box office window for the forthcoming weekend.

2. Last Breath

Last Breath is a survival thriller directed by Alex Parkinson, starring Woody Harrelson, Simu Liu, Finn Cole, and Cliff Curtis. The film releases on 28 February 2025 and judging by the pre-release hype and trend for the film, a figure of USD 8 Million to USD 12 Million is expected for the film’s opening weekend. The film is a remake of a documentary also directed by Parkinson and could either grow or fall in its weekend depending on the word of mouth it would carry.

3. The Monkey

The Monkey released in theatres on 21 February 2025 and since then has been running favourably on the box office thanks to the positive reception it gained from the critics and the audience. The film will be entering the second week of its release and is expected to gross in the range of USD 5 Million - USD 8 Million at the US box office.

28 February - 2 March expected weekend gross for Hollywood movies

Movie Expected Gross Captain America: Brave New World $10M - $14M Last Breath $8M - $12M The Monkey $5M - $8M

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.