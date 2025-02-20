Box Office: What are the reasons for LACK of hits in Bollywood recently?

During the pre-covid phase, we used to see Bollywood consistently delivering hits at the box office with rarely any dry period that we remember. Some years also saw over 12 successful films getting an average of at least 1 hit every month. But in recent years, the industry is having a dry spell with rare hits helping it recover.

The year 2024 saw a sharp decline in the number of successful movies with just 5 notable hits: Shaitaan, Munjya, Article 370, Stree 2, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 with Stree 2 being the highest grosser of the year. Other biggies like Singham Again, Fighter, Jigra, Baby John, etc. were average or flop, each with a different reason. Some of the reasons for this downfall can be as follows:

1. Dearth of Bankable Stars

The industry is heavily dependent on a few A-list superstars who have maintained their pull over the audience for several decades. Meanwhile, most actors from the young lot with a few exceptions lack the aura and the charm to drive the audiences to the theatres which has led to saturation of bankable stars.

2. Declining Appeal of Remakes

Earlier, remaking South Indian, Hollywood and other regional movies was supposed to be the guaranteed formula of succeeding at the box office which is not the case now. Audiences are now more exposed to cinema besides Bollywood thanks to dubbing and Pan-India release of almost every film nowadays.

Advertisement

3. High Ticket Prices

Many consider watching a movie in theatres a luxury due to the rising ticket prices along with which comes the already expensive refreshments for the public. Such high costs make the audience very selective in exchanging their money for a few hours of entertainment. Due to the same, middle class people who cannot afford this luxury choose to stay away from it.

4. Rise of OTT Platforms

With the availability of tons of OTT platforms and pirated content in their hands, theatre going is now not the only medium of entertainment for the public. OTT platforms nowadays offer affordable subscription models with content from all around the world being just a few clicks away.

Do you also agree with these reasons behind the downfall of Bollywood? Leave your thoughts in the comments below. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question