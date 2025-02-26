Box Office: What to expect from SRK’s BLOCKBUSTER Dil To Pagal Hai re-release?

The Hindi film industry is currently enjoying the new found trend of re-releasing old films in theatres, giving the already popular films fame and the lesser popular ones a new verdict at the box office. In the recent months, flop films with a blockbuster fan following like Sanam Teri Kasam and Tumbbad have reaped the benefits of this trend and are now blockbusters on the box office too.

Blockbuster films like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani which are already popular enough were re-released this year with a largely good enough response at the ticket windows. Jumping on the bandwagon is Shah Rukh Khan with his 90s musical romance Dil To Pagal Hai, directed by Yash Chopra, making its comeback at the box office. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Karisma Kapoor and Akshay Kumar in an extended cameo.

Dil To Pagal Hai will be re-releasing soon in theatres on 28 February. This 1997 blockbuster collected Rs 35 crores in its initial lifetime run domestically. With barely any marketing for the re-run, an opening day nearing Rs 25 lakh can be a safe estimate considering the unpredictability of the box office.

Though several films have found huge success in the theatres, a much bigger number of blockbuster films which tried for a re-run at the box office have not fared as well. These films include Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai and Karan Arjun and Padmaavat among several others.

Advertisement

Counting ahead from the initial lifetime of Dil To Pagal Hai, the next milestone for the film to touch is Rs 50 crores domestic nett, just Rs 15 crores nett away. Though Rs 15 crores in its lifetime re-run looks like an easy target if the film is hyped well among the audience, the same feat won’t be anywhere close if the audience shows disinterest in the theatrical re-run of the film.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.