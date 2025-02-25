Box Office: Why a big blockbuster in the form of Sikandar is important for Salman Khan?; We analyse

Salman Khan's much-anticipated film Sikandar is releasing next month. This Eid bonanza is directed by none other than A.R. Murugadoss. Rashmika Mandanna is the leading lady of the film. These factors are raising the hype for the film all over. But the main question is: Will this film be a comeback vehicle for Salman Khan?

Salman Khan's previous releases haven't fared well at the box office recently. His 2023 release, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, directed by Farhad Samji, failed miserably at the box office. Next up was the much-expected film of Salman Khan under the YRF banner, Tiger 3. Expectations were sky-high for the film, one of the most loved Spyverse characters and the third part of the Tiger Series. A Sunday release hampered the business at first, and then the audience response was mixed too. Kabir Khan, who directed the first part of the series, Ek Tha Tiger, achieved a big box office hit, grossing above ₹185 crore nett in India. The next part, Tiger 2, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, was a big blockbuster, grossing close to ₹340 crore nett. The third part, Tiger 3, directed by Maneesh Sharma, wrapped up below ₹260 crore in India.

Now, coming to Sikandar, here the major plus is a renowned director at the helm, a successful actress, and a production house that has produced Salman Khan films in the past. Taking these things into account, this time around, Salman Khan's Eid festival would be a big hit among the audience. The teaser, which was released earlier, was a big hit online. The BGM used in the teaser by Santhosh Narayanan got huge applause from everyone. Apart from that, Salman Khan is back to his macho avatar with Sikandar; ARM always presents his actors in a very stylish way. Be it Thalapathy Vijay in Sarkar or Superstar Rajinikanth in Darbar, he gets it right every time. Also, the presence of Rashmika Mandanna can't be ignored at any level. Her last releases, Animal with Ranbir Kapoor, Pushpa 2 with Allu Arjun, and Chhaava with Vicky Kaushal, were all very well received and were big blockbusters too.

So, all in all, everything is perfect for Sikandar to blast this time around this Eid season. Hopefully, a big comeback for Salman Khan.