Box Office: Why is Amazon Prime Video releasing their original Superboys of Malegaon in theatres first?

Filmmaker Reema Kagti, who made her Bollywood debut with Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd in 2007, has also helmed movies like Talaash and Gold. Kagti is making her theatrical comeback after seven years with her upcoming directorial, Superboys of Malegaon. Amazon Prime Video is releasing its original, Superboys of Malegaon in theaters first, let's decode why.

Analyzing Amazon Prime's Decision To Release Superboys of Malegaon In Theaters First

Distributed by Amazon MGM Studios, Superboys of Malegaon stars Adarsh Gourav in the lead role along with Vineet Kumar Singh, Shashank Arora, and Anuj Singh Duhan in crucial roles. After its theatrical release, it will be premiered on Amazon Prime Video.

The theatrical release of Superboys of Malegaon serves as a marketing tool for the makers to generate more hype about the movie for its OTT version. The revenue generated from theaters would be an add-on cash to its total business.

This is to note that Amazon Prime used the similar strategy for Hollyood film, Red One, starring Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans. Initially scheduled for its direct release on the OTT platform, the 2024 American movie was first screened in cinemas followed by Amazon Prime.

While it is yet to be seen how Reema Kagti's helmer would perform in theaters, cinegoers are giving chance to content-driven movies these days. The verdict-changing theatrical run of Tumbbad in its second innings is the latest example.

Superboys of Malegaon To Be Released On February 28

Backed by Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby Films, Superboys of Malegaon is slated to arrive in theaters on February 28, 2025. Reema Kagti's directorial is inspired by the 2008 documentary, Supermen of Malegaon. The upcoming film is based on the life of Nasir Shaikh, an amateur filmmaker from Malegaon.

Superboys of Malegaon was premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival last year. It also received a standing ovation during its screening at the festival back then. As per estimates, Adarsh Gourav-starrer is expected to range at Rs 1 crore to Rs 2 crore on the opening day.

Superboys of Malegaon will clash with Crazxy at the box office, which stars Sohum Shah.

Are you planning to watch Superboys of Malegaon in theaters?