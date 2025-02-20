Box Office: Why is the commercial success of Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet's Mere Husband Ki Biwi so essential for Bollywood?

Mere Husband Ki Biwi will arrrive in theaters tomorrow, February 21, 2025. The romantic comedy is headlined by Arjun Kapoor as the 'husband' along with Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh having a face-off as 'past biwi' and 'future biwi'. Set in urban setting, the quirky tale of modern romance is packed with humour and drama. Mere Husband Ki Biwi should be a commercial success. It is important for Bollywood, here's why.

Mere Husband Ki Biwi's Commercial Success Important For Bollywood

Produced by Pooja Entertainment, Mere Husband Ki Biwi is giving a wholesome entertainment vibe ahead of its release. Going by the fun premise set in the national capital, Mudassar Aziz's helmer is targetting audiences from metro cities like Delhi and Chandigarh.

Movies like Mere Husband Ki Biwi are bread and butter for Bollywood, especially in the times when the Hindi cinema has faced dry spell at the box office until Chhaava's arrival. While Chhaava has been the first torchbearer in terms of commercial victory this year, Bollywood is full of box-office rejections happening for more than a month. Now all eyes are on Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh's upcoming film to continue the success wave in the industry.

This is to note that Mudassar Aziz's 2024 comedy drama, Khel Khel Mein, bombed at the box office due to a big clash with Stree 2 and Vedaa on Independence Day. Made on a low budget, Mere Husband Ki Biwi, which is produced in few months, has to prove its potential to break the notion that such movies only performed well in pre-pandemic days.

If Mere Husband Ki Biwi succeeds, it will be a great news for the star cast, director, and Bollywood as well.

Mere Husband Ki Biwi Announces BOGO Ticket Offer

Meanwhile, Mere Husband Ki Biwi has sold under 5k tickets for opening day in top national chains in pre-sales. As of now, the upcoming film doesn't have good advance bookings and relies on spot ticket sales.

The makers of Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar-starrer has announced a BOGO offer to receive more footfalls for the opening day. The BUY-ONE-GET-ONE movie ticket offers will be applicable only on Friday in selected cinemas across PVR, INOX, Miraj, Cinepolis, Moviemax, and Movietime.

Can Mere Husband Ki Biwi change its game with BOGO offers and word of mouth? Let's wait for tomorrow.