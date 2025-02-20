Box Office: Why is theatrical success of Sohum Shah's Crazxy is SO IMPORTANT?

Mark your calendars as Sohum Shah is now all set to present Crazxy on the big screens. Produced under Sohum Shah Films, the upcoming thriller will be released on February 28, 2025. After Tumbbad's reception in re-release, the success of Crazxy seems quite important.

Will Crazxy Be Another Masterpiece By Sohum Shah?

Directed by Girish Kohli, Crazxy has high-level expectations for its release, especially by the audiences who is a fan of Sohum Shah's style of filmmaking. The upcoming movie stars Sohum in the lead role of a surgeon, Dr. Abhimanyu Sood. It explores the story of the doctor trying his best to save his kidnapped daughter in the race against time.

The makers launched the trailer of Crazxy on February 17, 2025 and it has received great reception on YouTube. The intriguing trailer is an one-man-army video which shows Sohum Shah's character receiving phone calls from an unknown caller. It also teases with its gripping angle of kidnapping which will surely keep them on the edge of their seats.

Moreover, Crazxy features the recreated version of Kallu Mama, the iconic song from Satya. The addition of the popular track in the upcoming film will send the cinephiles on a nostalgic trip. Fans are expecting it to be another 'masterpiece' from Sohum Shah's work of art.

Here's Why Crazxy's Theatrical Success Is Important For Indian Cinema

The success of Crazxy is important to show the true potential of Indian cinema across the world. Sohum Shah is a rare filmmaker and actor who deserve much love and appreciation. He has been pushing the envelope through his content-driven films, when many filmmakers are playing it safe with actioners and rom-coms.

The successful re-releases of old movies has proved that lately, the taste of the audiences have changed. While some cinegoers wish to feel the nostalgia of old rom-coms and tragic romances, a section of the audiences also crave for content-driven cinema. And Tumbbad is one of the latest examples which found its audience after six years.

Back in 2018, filmmaker-actor Sohum Shah brought Tumbbad in theaters. However, the period folk horror film failed at the box office. Cut to 2024, it recieved critical acclaim and emerged as a hit in its theatrical re-run.

Last year, Tumbbad became the highest grosser re-release in India since 2000s, until Sanam Teri Kasam's blockbuster re-run. Rahi Anil Barve's 2018 helmer earned Rs 31.35 crore net in India and Rs 38 crore worldwide during its second innings.