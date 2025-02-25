Box Office: Wicked, Dune Part Two, A Complete Unknown and More; 2025 Oscars' Best Picture Nominees Ranked by Domestic Collections
From blockbuster hits to critically acclaimed gems, here's how the 2025 Best Picture nominees fared at the domestic box office. Do let us know which of these film have the best shot at the crown on Sunday.
With the 97th Academy Awards set for March 2, 2025, this year’s Best Picture race features a diverse lineup, from big-budget spectacles to intimate method offerings. While some of these films dominated the box office, others made their mark by garnering critical acclaim. Here’s a look at the top five nominees by domestic earnings, followed by a breakdown of the rest.
Top 5 Best Picture Nominees by Domestic Gross
Wicked — USD 472 Million
The highest-grossing nominee, Wicked, is a musical fantasy adaptation of the 2003 Broadway hit of the same name. The film, helmed by Jon M. Chu and starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo in the lead roles, explores the backstory of the witches of Oz. Its visual spectacle and thought-provoking yet lighthearted narrative have captivated audiences.
Dune: Part Two — USD 282 Million
Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Two continues the epic sci-fi saga following Paul Atreides’ journey in Arrakis. Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya headline the film, which has been lauded for its cinematography, action sequences, and world-building.
A Complete Unknown — USD 72 Million
The Bob Dylan biopic, directed by James Mangold, explores the musician’s early years and rise to fame. Its blend of historical drama and music-driven storytelling has resonated with audiences, earning it a solid box office run.
Conclave — USD 32 Million
A political thriller set in the Vatican, Conclave delves into the high-stakes process of choosing a new pope. With its gripping narrative and strong ensemble cast—featuring John Lithgow, Stanley Tucci, Carlos Diez, Isabella Rossellini, and Ralph Fiennes—the film has drawn significant intrigue and strong critical acclaim.
The Substance — USD 17 Million
A psychological horror film starring Demi Moore, The Substance explores themes of identity and transformation. Its eerie atmosphere and mind-bending storyline have made it a standout in the genre.
Box Office Earnings of Other Best Picture Nominees
|Film
|Domestic Gross
|Genre/Theme
|Anora
|USD 15.5M
|Dark comedy/drama about class divide
|The Brutalist
|USD 14.9M
|Historical drama on an immigrant architect
|I'm Still Here
|USD 4.2M
|Political drama set in Brazil
|Nickel Boys
|USD 2.6M
|Adaptation of a Pulitzer-winning novel on racial injustice
|Emilia Perez
|USD 0M
|Musical crime drama, released via streaming
Which of these films have our readers watched, and which do we believe will take the crown on Sunday?
