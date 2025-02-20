Box Office: Will Chhaava and Mere Husband Ki Biwi get affected by Champions Trophy 2025?

A cricket match played by the Men in Blue, that is the Indian Cricket Team, always has the entire nation tuned in. The Box Office is currently embracing the top-notch performance of Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava in theatres and trade circles anticipating a good reception for Arjun Kapoor's Mere Husband Ki Biwi, but analysts are wondering if the just-started ICC Champions Trophy will hamper the good run of movies.

After a gap of eight years, finally, the ICC Champions Trophy is finally happening and needless to say, the Indian team is the hot favourite. Usually, we have the IPL tournament disrupting movie collections a bit due to the high-octane nature of certain matches and how cricket lovers would feel an intense kick to glue to the matches in the evenings rather than heading to theatres.

This Sunday, we have the epic India Vs Pakistan clash coming up, which will surely draw the eyeballs whole sub-continent without fail. And if India beats Pakistan, and goes races-up in the points table, diving into the semi-finals and finals, surely cricket will have the attention of movie-lovers till the second week of March. With Champion's Trophy semi-final matches set to happen on March 4th and 5th, and the final on 9th, looks like Box Office will be on its toes. One must not forget that the Indian Premiere League begins soon after the Champion's Trophy.

Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava has already crossed the coveted ₹200 crores mark at the box office, and a good run of another 3-4 weeks will result in more than ₹200 crores in its kitty. Similarly, if other upcoming releases also get ample time until Summer releasing films kick in, surely Bollywood will have a great run. But it looks like Cricket might play the villain in this unexpected story twist happening at the box office turf.

On the other hand, Bollywood has its plans to counter the cricket mania. As the film Mere Husband Ki Biwi is hitting cinemas on Feb 21, 2025, the makers are offering 'Buy One Get One' offer for a day at the ticket counters and on the sites of multiplex chains.