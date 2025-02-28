Box Office: Will Suzhal S2 OTT release today impact Tamil collections of Aghathiyaa & Sabdham? here’s the buzz!

February 28 is turning out to be an interesting day for Tamil entertainment lovers, as two theatrical releases — Aghathiyaa and Sabdham — are clashing at the box office, while a highly anticipated OTT sequel, Suzhal: The Vortex Season 2, has also dropped today on Amazon Prime Video. With so much content arriving at once, fans are left wondering if the buzz around Suzhal 2 will consume the box office prospects of the two new theatrical releases.

Aghathiyaa, directed by Pa. Vijay, is a period horror thriller infused with action and comedy. It tells the story of Aghathiyan, a struggling art director who stumbles upon a mysterious 1940s camera. What starts as a fascinating discovery soon drags him and his fiancée into a dangerous web of secrets, supernatural twists, and chilling encounters. The film boasts a talented cast, including Arjun Sarja, Jiiva, and Raashii Khanna, raising expectations despite its lukewarm pre-release buzz.

On the other hand, Sabdham, directed by Arivazhagan Venkatachalam, is also a horror thriller. Starring Aadhi Pinisetty and Lakshmi Menon, the film promised spine-chilling moments and gripping storytelling. The talk from the Premiere shows promises a terrific first half and an average second half of the movie. However, early reviews from critics have been mixed, leaving its box office in a tricky situation.

Amidst these theatrical releases, Suzhal: The Vortex Season 2, which is created by the talented duo of Pushkhar and Gayathri, who have given films like Vikramvedha earlier, has arrived on OTT, immediately grabbing eyeballs. The first season was a smash hit, praised for its intense storyline centered around the Mayana Kollai festival and dark secrets lurking beneath a quiet hilly town. Season 2 takes the intrigue even further, with Kathir, Aishwarya Rajesh, and R. Parthiban returning to deliver another edge-of-the-seat crime thriller revolving around the death of a few missing girls. With glowing reviews already pouring in, the digital series is creating massive buzz.

The big question now is — will the roaring OTT reception for Suzhal 2 divert attention away from Aghathiyaa and Sabdham, especially with both films receiving lukewarm reviews? In today’s post-pandemic world, where OTT preferences often surpass theatre visits, the real impact will only be clear after Day 1 collections. If word-of-mouth for either film improves, they might still stand a chance — but for now, Suzhal 2 seems to be stealing the spotlight.