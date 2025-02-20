Box Office: Will Vicky Kaushal's movie choices radically CHANGE after Chhaava's blockbuster success?

Known for his performances and art films, Vicky Kaushal has just delivered the biggest hit of his career with the historical action film Chhaava, which stormed past ₹200 crore nett in its first week. While the film is on its way to collecting a lifetime total of over 400 crore as per trade estimates, many are wondering what this newfound success will do to Vicky now. The question is— will Vicky Kaushal’s movie choices change now?

Unlike conventional stars who chase mainstream entertainers, Vicky Kaushal has built his career on raw, realistic, and often non-glamorous roles. He took his first big step with Masaan, a film that has no usual commercial tropes and then did some dark movies like Raman Raghav 2.0. Though he's doing some commercial films like Bad Newz and Govinda Naam Mera, he chose to star in films like Sardar Udham, Manmarziyan, and Uri: The Surgical Strike as well, to say the least. His ability to transform into characters rather than just play heroes has paid off.

But coming to Chhaava, he proved that he can headline a massy, large-scale blockbuster. And that brings us to the question if Vicky will tilt towards more commercial cinema now. If the actor chooses to star in more larger-than-life action spectacles and masala entertainers that are tailor-made for box office glory, surely that old Vicky Kaushal will be missed out by his fans. If he continues to balance those movies with smaller, content-driven films definitely his glory will continue to flourish.

Going by some of the stories Vicky picked for his upcoming movies, it looks like the actor is not going to make any changes in the choices he's going to make. Keep calm and trust Vicky as usual!

Vicky Kaushal will next be seen on the big screen in Love And War, and Mahavatar will follow soon after.

