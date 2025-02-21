Box Office: Writer Sneha Desai Breaks Silence on Loveyapa's Theatrical Struggle, Optimistic About OTT Revival

Screenwriter Sneha Desai has addressed the underwhelming box office performance of Loveyapa, suggesting that its unconventional storytelling might take time to connect with audiences. Despite the film’s disappointing theatrical turnout across the globe, Desai remains optimistic about its long-term impact and potential success on OTT platforms.

Loveyapa, starring Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor, was released on February 7 and is set to end its global theatrical run at just Rs 12 crore. “Box office numbers don’t always tell the full story of a film’s impact,” Desai explained in a recent interview with India Today Digital. “Loveyapa is a fresh, unconventional take on romance, primarily catering to Gen-Z and millennials, who relate deeply to its humor, sarcasm, and modern take on love, nanoships, and infidelity.”

The film’s unique concept and its departure from traditional romantic narratives may have contributed to its slow start in cinemas. Desai noted that while mainstream audiences often lean towards grand, theatrical experiences, Loveyapa offers a more introspective and experimental approach to romance.

“People prefer larger-than-life portrayals in theatres and smaller, experimental films on OTT,” she said. “Maybe a lot of people were shy to sample it in cinemas for this reason. But those who have watched it were pleasantly surprised.”

The film follows a modern couple who, as a test of trust, are forced to swap their phones for a day, leading to unforeseen chaos and revelations. The premise plays on contemporary relationship dilemmas, making it particularly relevant to younger audiences who navigate love in a digital age.

Although the film struggled to draw crowds to theaters, Desai believes it has the potential to find a dedicated fanbase on streaming platforms, where many small-budget films have witnessed a resurgence in popularity as digital viewers seem to be more open to experimental storytelling.

Desai remains hopeful that word of mouth and accessibility will allow the film to reach its intended viewers.

For the record, the film is the Hindi remake of the Tamil blockbuster Love Today, starring Pradeep Ranganathan. Desai, meanwhile, is known for helming scripts of projects like Laapataa Ladies and Maharaj.

Did you watch Loveyapa in theaters or belong to the class Desai is putting her hopes on? Do let us know!