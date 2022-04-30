Box Office: Yash starrer KGF 2 braves new Eid releases; Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey slows down on second Friday

Eid weekend saw the release of 2 new Hindi releases namely Runway 34 and Heropanti 2. Both films took up around 70 percent of the exhibition potential which left existing films with only 30 percent to perform in. Of the 30 percent, most of them were reserved for KGF Chapter 2 (Hindi), which recorded very good numbers in the screens it was alloted.

KGF: Chapter 2 (Hindi) had better occupancies than both the new releases and it is shocking to say the least as we are talking about a dubbed Kannada film giving two new releases a run for their money in its third weekend. The biz is set to escalate over the weekend and if the two new releases fail to show significant growth, they are likely to be replaced by KGF: Chapter 2 as it is in contention to score a double-digit figure on Sunday or Monday. KGF: Chapter 2 added Rs. 4.25 cr nett on its third Friday and early trends on Saturday suggest that the film is on course to double its third Friday numbers. To reach the Rs. 400 cr nett mark is a tough ask given the local competition but Eid holidays should help regain lost ground. KGF: Chapter 2 is an all-time blockbuster.

Shahid Kapoor starrer Jersey and SS Rajamouli’s RRR are recording collections in lakhs now with both films together occupying less than 10 percent of the market. While Jersey is a Disaster at the box office, RRR is a Super-Hit.

The day-wise nett box office collection of Jersey, KGF: Chapter 2 and RRR is as follows:-

Jersey

Week 1 – Rs. 19.60 cr

Second Friday – Rs. 40 lakh

Total = Rs. 20 cr

KGF Chapter 2

Extended 2 weeks total – Rs. 342.35 cr

Third Friday – Rs. 4 25 cr

Total = Rs. 346.60 cr

RRR

5 weeks total – Rs. 260.90 cr

Sixth Friday – Rs. 20 lakh

Total = Rs. 261.10 cr

