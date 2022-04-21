Box Office: Yash starrer KGF 2 Hindi version has a record-breaking week 1; SS Rajamouli’s RRR holds strong

Prashant Neel’s KGF: Chapter 2 (Hindi) starring Yash, Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon had a record breaking first week at the box office as it crossed the Rs. 250 cr nett mark in its very first week with the extended first week expected to land in the vicinity of Rs. 265 cr. The film surpassed Baahubali 2’s Rs. 246 cr to become the highest first week grosser.

KGF: Chapter 2 collected Rs. 16 cr nett on Wednesday which is a steep drop after an already big drop the film faced on Tuesday. This is because the film had an extended first weekend where the majority of the movie business came. Also, the film is not as family friendly as the other big grossers are and so the drops are bigger. Regardless of the drops the film is facing, it has royally secured a Blockbuster status to its name.

SS Rajamouli’s RRR starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR had another Rs. 1 cr nett ticketing day and this coming Sunday will probably be the last time it earns more than Rs. 1 cr on a single day. The film will aim to touch Rs. 265 cr nett in its lifetime run. The film has done extraordinary business given the fact that it was a non-sequel and starred lesser known faces for the north Indian diaspora. The film is a Super-Hit and SS Rajamouli’s track record continues to remain a cent percent.

The day wise nett box office collection of KGF: Chapter 2 and RRR is as follows:



KGF Chapter 2

Thursday – Rs. 53 cr

Friday – Rs. 45.75 cr

Saturday – Rs. 42.50 cr

Sunday – Rs. 49.60 cr

Monday – Rs. 25 cr

Tuesday – Rs. 19 cr

Wednesday – Rs. 16 cr

Total = Rs. 250.85 cr

RRR

3 week total – Rs. 242 cr

Friday – Rs. 3 cr

Saturday – Rs. 3.30 cr

Sunday – Rs. 3.70 cr

Monday – Rs. 1.30 cr

Tuesday – Rs. 1.20 cr

Wednesday – Rs 1.05 cr

Total = Rs. 255.50 cr

What do you expect the lifetime total of KGF: Chapter 2 and RRR to be for its Hindi version?

