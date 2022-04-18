Box Office: Yash starrer KGF 2 Hindi version has a record-breaking weekend; RRR crosses Rs 250 crore on Sunday

Prashant Neel’s KGF: Chapter 2 starring Yash, Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon had a bumper day 4 at the box office with numbers just shy away from the half-century mark. Day 4 saw massive gains vis-à-vis Saturday with almost all circuits growing by 15 percent. The mass circuits held strong but the surprise came from multiplexes as the footfalls were excellent in multiplexes for a mass film. The four day India cume of KGF: Chapter 2 (Hindi) stands at a massive Rs. 190 cr nett and the film should cross the Rs. 300 cr nett mark positively in its second weekend.

KGF: Chapter 2 on day 4 (Sunday) collected Rs. 49.60 cr. As per ComScore, the four-day global estimates of the film are USD 72,831,000 which when converted into Indian rupees gives a figure of Rs 556 cr, just as we estimated earlier on. The actual numbers will be updated as and when we get more clarity on the overseas numbers.

KGF: Chapter 2 is a box office monster and a certain Blockbuster. The limited drop on Saturday and steady growth on Sunday ensures that the film will hold well on Monday for the Hindi version. Since it is coming from very high levels, the drop may look steep, but the fact of the matter is that even a 50 percent drop from Saturday will be considered good for the film. The collections of KGF: Chapter 2 indicate that the box office is back to pre-pandemic levels. There are a few indicators that suggest a new variant of Coronavirus is striking soon, so we have to see how it plays out in the days to come.

S.S. Rajamouli’s RRR (Hindi) starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR finally crossed the Rs. 250 cr nett mark on its third Sunday with a Rs 3.70 cr nett Sunday. The collections are steady despite the KGF: Chapter 2 onslaught. The film will remain as the highest grosser of the year in Hindi before KGF: Chapter 2 topples it this Thursday. The film is a Super-Hit and S.S Rajamouli’s track record remains a cent percent as it always has been.

The day-wise Hindi nett collection of KGF: Chapter 2 and RRR is as follows:

KGF Chapter 2

Thursday – Rs. 53 cr

Friday – Rs. 45.75 cr

Saturday – Rs. 42.50 cr

Sunday – Rs. 49.60 cr

Total = Rs. 190.85 cr

RRR

3 week total – Rs. 242 cr

Friday – Rs. 3 cr

Saturday – Rs. 3.30 cr

Sunday – Rs. 3.70 cr

Total = Rs. 252 cr

