Box Office: Yash starrer KGF 2 slows down after record first week; RRR aims to make its final gains this week

Prashant Neel’s KGF: Chapter 2 starring Yash, Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon had yet another double-digit day at the box office as it raked around Rs. 12.50 cr nett on its eighth day at the box office for its Hindi version. KGF: Chapter 2 is not holding as well as one would have expected it to hold seeing the Monday numbers. However, the film did enough business in its very first weekend to secure a Blockbuster verdict to its name.

KGF: Chapter 2 (Hindi) had a record first week in excess of Rs. 250 cr nett and the extended week 1 figures are at Rs. 264 cr after 8 days. The film has become this year’s highest grosser of the year, surpassing RRR on its very eighth day. The film will be facing some local competition in the form of Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur starrer Jersey directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, who apparently made the same film with Telugu star Nani before remaking it with Shahid Kapoor. KGF: Chapter 2 has got more screens in its second week than Jersey in its first week. Exhibitors expect KGF: Chapter 2 to lead for the second weekend straight and it is to be seen how much the film holds this week because it will determine the lifetime number of the film.

S.S Rajamouli’s RRR had yet another Rs. 1 cr single day in its run and it is continuing to get immense support from audiences despite so many options for audiences to choose from. The film is steady and shall remain steady till the Eid weekend after which shows will be tough to get. The film is a Super-Hit at the box office.

The day-wise nett box office collection of KGF: Chapter 2 and RRR is as follows:-

KGF Chapter 2

Thursday – Rs. 53 cr

Friday – Rs. 45.75 cr

Saturday – Rs. 42.50 cr

Sunday – Rs. 49.60 cr

Monday – Rs. 25 cr

Tuesday – Rs. 19 cr

Wednesday – Rs. 16 cr

Thursday – Rs. 13.15 cr

Total = Rs. 264 cr

RRR

3 week total – Rs. 242 cr

Friday – Rs. 3 cr

Saturday – Rs. 3.30 cr

Sunday – Rs. 3.70 cr

Monday – Rs. 1.30 cr

Tuesday – Rs. 1.20 cr

Wednesday – Rs 1.05 cr

Thursday – Rs. 1 cr

Total = Rs. 256.50 cr

What do you expect the lifetime total of KGF: Chapter 2 and RRR to be for its Hindi version?

Also read: Yash shares a story about faith & dreams as he thanks fans for love on KGF 2; Says your heart is my territory