Box Office: Zootopia 2 emerges a global blockbuster; Scores 2nd biggest 5-day weekend in China only behind Avengers Endgame

Zootopia 2 wrecks havoc at the box office. The latest Disney animated film debuted on a phenomenal note. The movie stormed over USD 271 million in its 5-day weekend haul in China, recording the second biggest debut for a Hollywood film. The movie remained only behind MCU's Avengers: Endgame. Zootopia 2 has already become the seventh highest-grossing Hollywood film in China, surpassing the lifetime collections of Venom, Avatar, and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, in its opening weekend itself. The next target for Zootopia 2 is Aquaman, and then Transformers: Age of Extinction.

Based on the current trends, Zootopia 2 has the potential to flirt with the USD 600 million milestone in its full run in China. If it manages to achieve this huge feat, it will emerge as the biggest Hollywood grosser in China, beating Avengers: Endgame. However, we can get a clear picture of its lifetime potential in a couple of days, after noticing its hold on weekdays.

Box office collections of Zootopia 2 in China are as follows:

Day China Box Office 1 USD 34 million 2 USD 20 million 3 USD 40 million 4 USD 104 million 5 USD 73 million TOTAL USD 271 million

Talking about its worldwide box office, Zootopia 2 has stormed a massive USD 550 million in its opening weekend, as per estimates. Actuals will be shared later. The animated movie has registered the fourth biggest global opening of all time for a Hollywood flick.

The movie is certain to enter the USD 1 billion mark at the worldwide box office. It even has the potential to storm USD 1.5 billion in its entire run, depending on how it performs in the coming weeks.

While the movie is performing extraordinarily well in all markets, it experienced a lull in the Indian territories. Estimates suggest that the movie scored just Rs. 9.10 crore in its 3-day opening weekend in India. Let's see if it can see some growth in the long run.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

