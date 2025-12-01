Box Office: Zootopia 2 records 45 percent drop on 1st Monday in India, nears Rs 10 crore mark

Zootopia 2 is estimated to record a decent hold on its first Monday in India. The movie has collected Rs. 90 lakh, witnessing a drop of roughly 45 percent over its opening day. The Disney animation film has taken its 4-day cume to Rs. 9.50 crore gross at the Indian box office.

The movie will cross the Rs. 10 crore mark tomorrow on a discounted Tuesday. Looking at the current trends, its opening week is expected to end around Rs 12 crore gross in India, which is not an impressive figure for a franchise film.

Usually, sequels to well-received animated films gain good initial; however, Zootopia 2 debuted with a low opening weekend of Rs. 8.60 crore. The movie managed to surpass Inside Out 2 but remained behind Moana 2 in a weekend-to-weekend comparison. For the record, Moana 2 had a weekend debut of Rs. 11.50 crore, while Inside Out 2 opened with Rs. 7.50 crore.

The buddy comedy entertainer will face multiple significant releases on its second Friday, Dhurandhar, Akhanda 2, and others, which might dent its box office run in India. If it manages to ditch the new releases and record a good hold, it will go over the Rs 30 crore gross mark in India, in its full run.

Day-wise box office collections of Zootopia 2 are as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs 1.60 crore 2 Rs 3.30 crore 3 Rs. 3.70 crore 4 Rs. 0.90 crore Total Rs. 9.50 crore

For the unversed, Shraddha Kapoor has voiced for Zootopia 2's main character, Judy Hopps, in the Hindi-dubbed version. The buddy comedy cop animated film is jointly helmed by Jared Bush and Byron Howard.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

