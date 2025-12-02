Box Office: Zootopia 2 records muted growth on first discounted Tuesday in India, crosses Rs 10 crore mark

Zootopia 2 is looking to collect Rs. 1 crore gross on Day 5 in India, registering a 10 per cent spike due to discounted ticket prices. The running cume of Zootopia 2 has crossed the Rs. 10 crore mark today. It is expected to wind up its opening week around Rs. 11.50-12 crore in India, which will be a disappointing figure for a franchise film.

Sequels to well-received animated films in general record good initial numbers and then perform on the basis of word-of-mouth; however, Zootopia 2 debuted with low weekend numbers. Further, it didn't see the kind of trend it needed to secure a healthy total by the end of its theatrical run, despite receiving a positive reception among the audience.

The animated buddy comedy entertainer is set to face multiple significant releases in its second weekend, including Dhurandhar, Akhanda 2, and others, which might slow down its box office run further in India. Its lifetime target will heavily depend on how it performs against the new release. If it manages to hold well, the movie will make a sum of Rs 30 crore or so before leaving Indian markets.

Day-wise box office collections of Zootopia 2 are as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs 1.60 crore 2 Rs 3.30 crore 3 Rs. 3.70 crore 4 Rs. 0.90 crore 5 Rs. 1.00 crore Total Rs. 10.50 crore

For the unversed, Shraddha Kapoor has voiced the main character, Judy Hopps, in the Hindi-dubbed version of Zootopia 2. The buddy comedy cop animated film is jointly helmed by Jared Bush and Byron Howard. While the movie is not performing well in India, it is wreaking havoc in China and other global markets, becoming a sensation at the box office.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Tere Ishk Mein Box Office: Dhanush, Kriti Sanon's musical romance continues superb run, nets Rs 9.25 crore on discounted Tuesday