Box Office: Zootopia 2 scripts history, becomes 2nd Hollywood movie to cross USD 500 million mark in China

Zootopia 2 is conquering the box office with each passing day. The animated film is disrupting the global markets with its phenomenal run, breaking existing records and setting new benchmarks, especially in China. The movie has now scripted history at the Chinese box office. As you read, Zootopia 2 became the second Hollywood movie ever to surpass the USD 500 million mark in a single overseas market. Previously, Avengers: Endgame could achieve this huge milestone.

Backed by Walt Disney Studios, Zootopia 2 grossed a solid USD 55.4 million in its third 3-day weekend in China, only trailing behind Inside Out 2's USD 57.5 million 3rd weekend. It witnessed a drop of 52.2 percent over the previous weekend, which signifies a strong hold. The movie fetched USD 19 million on its 3rd Sunday, recording the biggest ever 3rd Sunday for non-Chinese films. The running cume of Zootopia 2 has reached USD 503.8 million in 19 days of its theatrical run in China.

Currently, the second-best Hollywood performer in China, Zootopia 2, needs USD 130 million more to claim the top spot. For the record, Avengers: Endgame is ruling at the top with a gigantic figure of USD 632.1 million. The movie will have to ditch the upcoming wave of Avatar: Fire and Ash to stand a chance at claiming the No. 1 spot in China.

On the global front, Zootopia 2 has already crossed the USD 1 billion mark on its second Friday. The movie is expected to wind its entire theatrical run in the vicinity of USD 1.5 to 1.7 million. Whether it can go over Ne Zha 2 and touch the USD 2 million mark will significantly depend on its hold, post the Avatar: Fire and Ash release.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

