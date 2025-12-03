Box Office: Zootopia 2 surpasses Mission Impossible 8, grosses USD 600 million in 8 days globally

Zootopia 2 is storming the box office left, right and centre. The latest Disney outing has turned out to be a massive money spinner at the global box office, courtesy to franchise value and positive reception around the sequel. Released on November 25, 2025, Zootopia 2 raked in over USD 600 million in its 8 days of theatrical run, including its China collections.

The movie grossed USD 426.1 million from over 52 international markets, while its domestic cume reached USD 163.1 million, making a global cume of USD 589.2 million. Adding USD 11 million from China's 2nd Tuesday, the movie has already hit the USD 600 million mark.

With this sort of impressive performance, the movie has already surpassed Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible- The Final Reckoning at the worldwide box office. For the record, Mission Impossible 8 closed its box office journey around USD 598.76 million, as per Box Office Mojo. Zootopia 2 is now the ninth-highest-grossing movie of 2025 worldwide.

Based on the current trends, the Disney animation film is all set to surpass Superman and F1's lifetime earnings on its Day 9 (2nd Wednesday) at the worldwide box office. For the unversed, Superman had collected USD 616.6 million while Brad Pitt's F1 ended its box office journey at USD 631.4 million.

It is expected to storm past the USD 700 million mark on its second Friday, and then it will march towards the USD 800 million mark. Looking at the pace right now, the movie is certain to enter the USD 1 billion mark at the worldwide box office, possibly in the next week. It even has the potential to storm USD 1.5 billion in its entire run, depending on how it performs in the coming weeks. If it manages to achieve this feat, it will emerge as the biggest Hollywood grosser this year.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

