Box Office: Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna's Chhaava crosses Rs 500 crore gross worldwide on Mahashivratri holiday; Remains UNSTOPPABLE

Chhaava continues to dominate the box office numbers. The box office trend for the film is exceptionally good and is breaking records. About 2 months ago, Pushpa 2 and Chhaava were supposed to clash on December 5 & 6, but now both films are competing against each other after releasing 2 months apart. On Shivaratri day, the Vicky Kaushal starrer netted over ₹20 crore, taking the Indian total slightly over ₹360 crore nett.

The business is simply outstanding as the second week is going to be over ₹170 crore. Pushpa 2 still holds the record for the best second-week collections. To achieve that feat, Wednesday collections should be very big to chase down the Pushpa 2 record collections.

The film is very strong in Mumbai, AP circuits, etc., which indicates a ₹500 crore net figure from India. A strong third Friday is key for that; a double digit on that day will mostly ensure the milestone for the film.

The nett collection of Chhaava from the India Box Office is:

Chhaava Collection Day 1 ₹29 Crore Day 2 ₹34 Crore Day 3 ₹44 Crore Day 4 ₹23 Crore Day 5 ₹24.50 Crore Day 6 ₹30 Crore Day 7 ₹20.50 Crore Day 8 ₹23 Crore Day 9 ₹41.50 Crore Day 10 ₹36.50 Crore Day 11 ₹16.75 Crore Day 12 ₹17.75 Crore Day 13 ₹20 Crore+ Total ₹361.50 Crore

In overseas markets, the business is very good too for Chhaava. The film collected around ₹77 Crore in 13 days from overseas territory. The North American market is still the best-performing territory for the film, grossing above $4.52 Million in 12 days, which is equivalent to ₹39.40 Crores.

USA: ₹3.25 Million | Canada: ₹1.27 Million

Overall, the film collected above ₹430 Crore from India and ₹77 Crore from Overseas, making it a total of above ₹500 Crore. It’s commendable to say that the magic of Maddock Films is still flying high. After the blockbuster success of Stree 2, they have another mammoth blockbuster in the form of Chhaava.

Advertisement

Exciting days are ahead for the box-office collections. No big movies releasing for the next 2-3 weeks will be a blessing in disguise for this Vicky Kaushal starrer, as it's going to rake in every single penny possible.