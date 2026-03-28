Can Dhurandhar The Revenge cross Rs. 1000 Cr Nett and become Highest Grossing Film in India?

Dhurandhar: The Revenge has been a box office juggernaut ever since its release last week, smashing virtually every initial record for a Hindi film. The focus now shifts to what sort of records it will break and benchmarks it will set for the full run. It will certainly become the highest-grossing Hindi/Bollywood film of all time, no prizes for guessing that. One benchmark that it has its eyes on is Rs. 1000 crore nett. Beyond that, could it possibly take on Pushpa: The Rule as the highest-grossing film in India? The answer at this moment appears to be, yes and may be.

As of its 2nd Friday, the film has collected Rs. 606 crore nett approx in Hindi. Based on its Friday haul, the film should be able to collect over Rs. 150 crore nett, likely Rs. 160 crore nett in its 2nd weekend. That will put its total, well north of Rs. 700 crore nett by Sunday, around Rs. 725-735 crore nett or so. From there, the road to Rs. 1000 crore becomes significantly shorter, with less than Rs. 300 crore remaining.

Looking at the recent big grossers (table below), leaving the extreme case of Dhurandhar (3.37x) and Animal (1.34x), most of the other films have been able to add 2x their 2nd weekend to their total. If Dhurandhar: The Revenge manages that, it will go over the Rs. 1000 crore nett mark. There is Gadar 2 at 1.64x, which probably could have been 1.75x if not for competition cutting its run short, but that aside, it was a mass masala film, which tends to be frontloaded. One can expect Dhurandhar: The Revenge to do better.

Title 2nd

Weekend Multiplier Dhurandhar Rs. 135.50 cr. 3.37 Pushpa 2 (Hindi) Rs. 115.00 cr. 2.04 Chhaava Rs. 101.50 cr. 2.36 Stree 2 Rs. 92.75 cr. 2.10 Animal Rs. 91.50 cr. 1.34 Gadar 2 Rs. 88.50 cr. 1.64 Jawan Rs. 77.00 cr. 1.94

The historical multiplier stats aside, eyeballing a trajectory for the film, it should be around Rs. 725-735 crore nett after 2nd Sunday. By the end of the second week, it shall hit the Rs. 800 crore nett mark, and on the high end, likely be around Rs. 825 crore. The third week is an open week, with a holiday on Friday, which should at the very least hit Rs. 100 crore nett, though more likely around Rs. 125 crore. After that, only about Rs. 50 crore remains for the Rs. 1000 crore nett, which should be done. On the high end, the film is probably looking to clear the Rs. 1050 crore nett mark and approach Rs. 1100 crore, which, if the second weekend is say Rs. 165 crore, would be around 2.2x multi, so you got even that covered. Though at this point, a more reasonable target would probably be around Rs. 1050 crore.

Coming to the highest-grossing film in India, which is currently Pushpa: The Rule at Rs. 1371 crore (Rs. 1136 crore nett). Other than the original Hindi version, Dhurandhar: The Revenge also has South-dubbed versions, which, the way they are going, shall surpass Rs. 50 crore nett. This means, on the high end of things, the film could go on to become the highest-grossing film in India. Of course, there is still work to do, and there will be more clarity with the second and third week actuals.

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