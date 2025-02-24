Captain America 4 Closes in on USD 300M Worldwide, Eyes USD 425M Final Global Gross

Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Brave New World continues its global box office run, approaching the USD 300 million mark despite facing a significant second-weekend drop. The film grossed USD 35.3 million overseas between February 21 and 23, bringing its international cume to USD 148 million across 53 markets. Combined with its USD 141.3 million domestic earnings, the latest MCU entry now stands at a worldwide total of USD 289.5 million.

Regarding the film’s aforementioned drop, it dipped 61.8% from its opening President's Day holiday weekend, performing slightly better than Black Widow (USD 29.9M) and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (USD 35.2M) but trailing behind Black Adam (USD 39M), Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (USD 46.2M), and Eternals (USD 48.1M) in their respective second weekends.

With a reported production budget of USD 180 million, excluding marketing costs, Captain America 4 is projected to end its theatrical run between USD 405 million and USD 440 million globally. While these numbers are not necessarily bad, they fall short of what is typically expected from a Marvel film.

Brave New World marks Anthony Mackie’s first solo outing as the titular superhero after taking up the mantle from Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. The story follows Sam Wilson as he uncovers a political conspiracy tied to President Thaddeus ‘Thunderbolt’ Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his MCU debut. The film introduces new threats and explores Sam grappling with the legacy of the shield.

Returning MCU stars include Carl Lumbly as Isaiah Bradley, Danny Ramirez as Joaquin Torres (the new Falcon), and Tim Blake Nelson reprising his role as Samuel Sterns, aka The Leader. The film also introduces Shira Haas as Sabra, an Israeli superheroine, and Liv Tyler returning as Betty Ross after her last appearance in The Incredible Hulk (2008).

While Captain America: Brave New World is performing decently, its trajectory suggests it may struggle to reach the box office heights of past MCU installments. Strong competition, mixed reception, and superhero fatigue may contribute to its lower-than-expected totals. However, with weeks left in its theatrical run, the film could still find sustainability in key markets before moving to digital platforms.