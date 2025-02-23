Captain America 4 Day 10 India Box Office Trends: Marvel's Superhero movie continues struggle on 2nd Sunday

Marvel’s latest offering in its Cinematic Universe, Captain America: Brave New World released on 14th February in India and since then, has been struggling at the Indian Box Office. The film, on its tenth day, is expected to collect a nett total of Rs 1.20 - 1.40 crores, just similar to its Day 9 nett box office of Rs 1.20 crore, refusing to show any signs of growth on its second Sunday.

Why is Captain America 4 Failing at the Box Office?

There stand several factors behind this rejection of the MCU’s latest offering, Captain America: Brave New World. The factor contributing the most to its failure is the absence of Chris Evans, the previous and probably the most loved Captain America among the general audience. His replacement with Anthony Mackie has disappointed the fans who have known Evans as the face of the character for years.

The film is also highly affected by the superhero fatigue brought by Marvel itself with back to back poor offerings judging by both their content and box office. The fatigue seems to continue with mixed to negative reviews coming in from the audience. These poor reviews arise majorly owing to the film’s slow pacing along with its high focus on political tensions rather than the action and entertainment factor a typical Marvel film is known for.

At the same time, a head-on clash against Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava, the biopic of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj has done an impeccable damage to Captain America 4 as Chhaava is leading a blockbuster path since the Day 1 of its release.

The total 9 day nett of Captain America 4 currently stands at Rs 21.20 crores. As the film continues its declining performance with the weekend hold barely pushing it towards any growth, the film seems to be known to go down quick as its competitor Chhaava continues with its hold at the ticket windows. If not for any surprising surge in demand in the near future, the fate of the Marvel film seems to be sealed.

