Captain America 4 Day 12 India Box Office: Marvel Film's Collections Drop to Rs 35 Lakh, Struggles Continue

Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Brave New World continues to face challenges at the Indian box office, with collections coming down to Rs 35 lakh on its 12th day. The decline underscores the film’s struggles to maintain momentum amidst stiff competition and evolving audience preferences.

Captain America: Brave New World India Box Office Collection – Day Wise Breakdown

Day Earnings (in ₹ Crore) Day 1 4.20 Day 2 4.75 Day 3 4.50 Day 4 1.60 Day 5 1.45 Day 6 1.45 Day 7 1.20 Day 8 0.80 Day 9 1.20 Day 10 1.30 Day 11 0.40 Day 12 0.35 Total 23.25

The film never really found a footing in India, posting a disappointing opening weekend collection of Rs 13.5 crore despite the Valentine’s Day holiday period. As the film entered the weekdays on Monday (its fourth day), its earnings began to look dismal, and the downward trend has since persisted. By the 12th day, today, the daily collection has diminished to Rs 35 lakh, bringing the cumulative total to Rs 23.25 crore.

The release of Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava alongside CapAm significantly impacted the Hollywood offering’s performance. Chhaava has captivated Indian audiences, recently entering the prestigious Rs 300 crore club, thereby overshadowing the superhero release. While on the topic, it’s worth noting that the genre that once guaranteed a box office draw appears to be experiencing signs of fatigue. The mixed critical reception of Brave New World suggests audiences may be seeking fresh narratives beyond the traditional superhero formula.

While Marvel films have historically enjoyed global appeal, Captain America 4 does not seem to have resonated as deeply with Indian audiences compared to locally produced films that reflect regional stories and contexts.

Directed by Julius Onah, Captain America: Brave New World, for those who may not know, marks Anthony Mackie’s debut as the titular superhero. The storyline explores his character embracing his new role amid political complexities. The ensemble cast includes Harrison Ford as President Thaddeus ‘Thunderbolt’ Ross, Danny Ramirez as Joaquin Torres, the new Falcon, and Shira Haas as an Israeli superheroine.

With the current trends, Captain America: Brave New World looks set to wrap its business in India in the vicinity of Rs 30 crore, with no signs of resurgence.