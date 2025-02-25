Captain America 4 Day 12 India Box Office Trends: Underwhelming Performance Continues as Local Competition and Other Factors Weigh It Down

Marvel Studios’ latest installment, Captain America: Brave New World, continues its underwhelming box office run in India. On its 12th day, today, the film is projected to collect approximately Rs 35 lakh, reflecting a 10% dip from its previous day's earnings. The film, starring Anthony Mackie as the new Captain America, was anticipated to make a stronger impact, but several factors have worked against its performance in the country.

One of the major setbacks for the film has been the competition from Chhaava, a local offering that has resonated well with audiences, drawing significant footfall away from the superhero venture. The Bollywood historical epic has generated stronger buzz and sustained momentum since its February 14 release, proving to be a formidable rival.

Additionally, Captain America: Brave New World has suffered from negligible word of mouth. Unlike previous Marvel offerings that thrived on audience recommendations, this film has failed to spark excitement among the Indian masses. Mixed reviews from Western critics have also dampened enthusiasm, further discouraging moviegoers from heading to theaters.

Superhero fatigue is another critical factor playing against the film. Over the past few years, there has been an oversaturation of comic book movies, and audiences seem to have grown tired of them. While the Marvel Cinematic Universe has previously enjoyed a dedicated fan base, recent films have struggled to meet expectations, and this installment is no exception.

The absence of Chris Evans, who previously played the titular superhero, has also contributed to the film’s lackluster run. Evans’ portrayal of the shield-bearing superhero was iconic, and his departure left a void that not many fans have fully embraced. While Anthony Mackie has stepped into the role, his iteration of Captain America has yet to build an emotional connection with audiences.

Moreover, the overall lack of star power has made it difficult for the film to generate significant interest among Indian viewers. Hollywood films that perform well in India often feature well-established names, and the absence of familiar faces even in cameo roles has resulted in lower-than-expected ticket sales.

Despite these setbacks and diminishing returns, the film continues its theatrical run. However, a resurgence seems unlikely, and its run in India is set to close in the vicinity of Rs 30 crore at most.