Captain America 4 Day 13 India Box Office: Marvel film earns Rs 30 lakh, struggles to stay afloat

Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Brave New World continues its struggle at the Indian box office, with collections plummeting further. On Day 13, the film earned just Rs 30 lakh, bringing its total collection to Rs 23.55 crore. The film’s disappointing performance puts it among recent misfires from Marvel in the country, as it failed to generate the expected enthusiasm among audiences.

Captain America: Brave New World India Box Office Collection (Day-Wise)

Day Collection (Rs Crore) Day 1 4.20 Day 2 4.75 Day 3 4.50 Day 4 1.60 Day 5 1.45 Day 6 1.45 Day 7 1.20 Day 8 0.80 Day 9 1.20 Day 10 1.30 Day 11 0.40 Day 12 0.35 Day 13 0.30 Total 23.55

Several factors contributed to the film’s underwhelming performance in India. Unlike previous Captain America films led by Chris Evans, this installment features Anthony Mackie as the new titular superhero. While Mackie is a respected actor, his iteration of the character hasn’t resonated as strongly with audiences yet.

The promotional campaign for Brave New World lacked the excitement seen in previous Marvel outings. Unlike Avengers: Endgame or Spider-Man: No Way Home, the buzz around this film was considerably lower.

Initial reviews and audience reactions have been mixed to negative. Many viewers criticized the film’s screenplay, pacing, and lack of compelling action sequences—trademarks of Marvel’s successful ventures.

Post-Endgame, several Marvel films have struggled to match the franchise’s past dominance. With multiple releases each year, casual audiences appear to be feeling overwhelmed and selective about which MCU films they should catch in theaters.

Captain America: Brave New World also faced stiff competition from Indian films across multiple industries. Speaking of Bollywood in particular, the film was dominated by Chhaava, a historical epic on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the second ruler of the Maratha Empire. Starring Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna, Chhaava resonated well with audiences due to its patriotic and cultural themes, drawing viewers away from the Marvel offering.

With collections dropping to Rs 30 lakh on Day 13, it’s unlikely that Captain America: Brave New World will see a significant resurgence. The film looks set to continue earning small numbers until it closes its business in the country, likely around Rs 30 crore. Marvel will now need to rethink its strategy for the Indian market, ensuring future projects generate the level of excitement that once guaranteed massive returns.