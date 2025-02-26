Captain America 4 Day 13 India Box Office Trends: Dull run to continue amid low audience interest

Marvel Studios’ latest superhero venture, Captain America: Brave New World, is showing no signs of resurgence at the Indian box office. On its 13th day, the film is expected to collect between Rs 35 to Rs 40 lakh, maintaining the previous day's momentum. If the numbers lean toward the higher end of this range, it will likely be due to the semi-holiday (Mahashivratri) in the country. However, the overall performance remains underwhelming, marking another lackluster Marvel release in India.

Several factors have contributed to the film’s cold reception in the Indian market. One of the biggest talking points among fans has been the absence of Chris Evans, whose portrayal of Steve Rogers defined the Captain America franchise. The transition to Anthony Mackie as the new titular superhero has not been met with the same level of excitement, leading to decreased audience interest.

Additionally, word of mouth has been negligible, further affecting the film’s box office run. Unlike past Marvel blockbusters that thrived on audience reactions and repeat viewings, Captain America: Brave New World has failed to spark buzz, limiting its reach beyond the core superhero fanbase.

Adding to its woes is the growing superhero fatigue among audiences. With an oversaturation of comic book films from both Marvel and its competitors, viewers are getting increasingly selective about which films to watch in theaters. The failure of Madame Web early last year was an indication that audiences are in no mood to entertain every superhero film, and Captain America: Brave New World appears to be facing a similar fate.

Moreover, the present competition from Chhaava, a historical epic starring Vicky Kaushal, has made matters worse for CapAm. The film, based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, a Maratha warrior, has attracted a significant share of the audience, limiting the Marvel film’s reach.

With no signs of a turnaround, the film is likely to wrap its run in India in the vicinity of Rs 30 crore, making it one of Marvel’s poorest performers in the country. Before bringing another project to India, the studio might want to reassess its approach to storytelling and audience engagement, as CapAm 4 serves as yet another reminder that brand loyalty alone is no longer enough to guarantee box office success.