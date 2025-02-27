Captain America 4 Day 14 India Box Office: Marvel film drops to Rs 20 Lakh, heads for weak third weekend

Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Brave New World continues its disappointing run at the Indian box office, with earnings plummeting further on Day 14. The film collected just Rs 20 lakh on its second Thursday, slipping significantly from the previous day’s Rs 30 lakh. With no signs of resurgence, the film is heading into its third weekend on an extremely weak note, making it one of the most underwhelming MCU entries in India.

Captain America: Brave New World Day Wise India Box Office Collection

Day Collection (Rs Crore) Day 1 4.20 Day 2 4.75 Day 3 4.50 Day 4 1.60 Day 5 1.45 Day 6 1.45 Day 7 1.20 Day 8 0.80 Day 9 1.20 Day 10 1.30 Day 11 0.40 Day 12 0.35 Day 13 0.30 Day 14 0.20 Total 23.75

Despite the Captain America brand’s strong legacy, Brave New World has failed to resonate with Indian audiences. One of the primary reasons for its underperformance is the absence of Chris Evans, whose portrayal of Steve Rogers was a major draw for the franchise. Anthony Mackie’s transition into the lead role as Sam Wilson hasn’t generated the same level of excitement, with many longtime fans feeling disconnected from the new direction.

Additionally, the film has received lukewarm reviews, with criticism aimed at its slow pacing, lack of a strong villain, and political themes overshadowing the trademark Marvel action sequences. The initial buzz surrounding the movie quickly faded, and weak word-of-mouth prevented any potential rebound at the box office.

Superhero fatigue has also played a significant role. With an oversaturation of comic book films in recent years, audiences are becoming more selective about which ones they watch in theaters. Compounding its struggles is the strong competition from Bollywood release Chhaava, starring Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles, with Akshaye Khanna as the antagonist.

Advertisement

While Kaushal and Mandanna portray Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the second ruler of the Maratha Empire, and his wife, Maharani Yesubai, respectively, Khanna plays the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. The film’s patriotic theme and culturally resonant elements have played crucial roles in drawing footfalls away from Mackie’s film.

Given its trajectory, with no signs of revival, Brave New World is expected to close its business in India in the vicinity of Rs 30 crore.