Captain America 4 Day 14 India Box Office Trends: Marvel film faces UNRELENTING SLUMP with no signs of revival

Captain America: Brave New World is struggling to make an impact at the Indian box office, with its earnings expected to take a significant dip on its 14th day, today. The film is estimated to collect around Rs 20 lakh, marking a sharp decline from the previous day’s Rs 30 lakh. With its downward trend, the film faces an uphill battle and is unlikely to cross the Rs 30 crore mark in the country.

The film, which features Anthony Mackie as the titular superhero, has failed to generate the kind of excitement expected from a Marvel release. Directed by Julius Onah, Brave New World also stars Danny Ramirez as Joaquin Torres, Carl Lumbly as Isaiah Bradley, Tim Blake Nelson as Samuel Sterns/The Leader, Shira Haas as Sabra, and Liv Tyler returning as Betty Ross. Harrison Ford joins the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) as Thaddeus ‘Thunderbolt’ Ross, succeeding the late William Hurt. The film explores Wilson’s struggle to continue the legacy of the shield while navigating political conspiracies and global threats.

Despite the star-studded cast and high stakes, the film has underperformed, weighed down by several factors. Mixed reviews from the West have impacted its appeal among Indian audiences, and weak word of mouth has further deterred moviegoers. Superhero fatigue has also played a role, with audiences showing diminishing interest in repetitive comic book narratives. Moreover, the absence of Chris Evans, the original Captain America, has left a void, affecting the film’s star power and nostalgic appeal.

Competition from local cinema has also affected Brave New World’s box office performance in India. The Bollywood blockbuster Chhaava, starring Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, and Akshaye Khanna, among others, has attracted a significant chunk of audiences, further limiting Marvel’s latest installment’s reach.

With a reported budget of USD 180 million, the film needs to gross between USD 380 to 425 million globally to break even. Brave New World currently stands at USD 293 million worldwide, with rapidly slowing momentum, indicating that reaching profitability could be challenging.

Back to India, given its current trajectory, Captain America: Brave New World is unlikely to witness a resurgence, making it one of the weakest-performing MCU entries in the country.