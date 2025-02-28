Captain America 4 Day 15 India Box Office Trends: Marvel film fails to revive DISMAL run on 3rd Friday

Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Brave New World continues its struggle at the Indian box office as it enters its third Friday. The film is estimated to earn around Rs 10 lakh on Day 15, signaling a further dip in its already underwhelming performance. While the MCU brand has historically performed well in India, the latest installment is facing multiple hurdles that have impacted its box office run.

Superhero fatigue has been a major factor, with audiences showing less enthusiasm for a CGI-heavy spectacle. The absence of Chris Evans as Captain America has also contributed to the film’s lukewarm reception. While Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson had been embraced as a supporting character (the Falcon), his transition to the lead role has not resonated strongly with fans. Mixed reviews from the home market further dampened excitement, as many criticized the film’s political themes overshadowing the trademark Marvel action sequences.

In India, the film has also faced stiff competition from Chhaava, the historical drama starring Vicky Kaushal, which has drawn a significant share of the audience. With limited buzz and fading footfalls, Brave New World is expected to wrap up its run in the vicinity of Rs 30 crore—a disappointing figure for an MCU offering.

For the uninitiated, the Julius Onah directorial follows Wilson as he grapples with his new identity while navigating geopolitical tensions and hidden conspiracies. The cast includes Harrison Ford as Thaddeus ‘Thunderbolt’ Ross, replacing the late William Hurt; Liv Tyler as Betty Ross; Tim Blake Nelson as Samuel Sterns (The Leader); Danny Ramirez as Joaquin Torres; and Shira Haas as Sabra.

With box office numbers dwindling, Captain America: Brave New World underscores the shifting preferences of Indian audiences. The days of guaranteed success for superhero films in the country appear to be gone, and it remains to be seen whether the MCU can recapture its former glory in the region.

Thunderbolts, Fantastic Four: First Steps and Blade are the remaining Marvel films in the 2025 slate. Avengers: Doomsday, starring Robert Downey Jr., is scheduled for May 2026, followed by Spider-Man 4 in July. Can they draw Indian fans to theaters? Only time will tell.